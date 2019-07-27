Gimme five: Canadians to watch Sunday at the Pan American Games

LIMA, Peru — Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Sunday at the Pan American Games:

TAMMARA THIBEAULT (BOXING)

The 22-year-old Regina fighter is in women's middleweight quarterfinal action. She captured gold at the Pan Am qualifier in Nicaragua in April. Thibeault also took bronze at last year's Commonwealth Games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MEN'S KAYAK FOUR

Marshall Hughes of Waverly, N.S., Dominik Krete of Trois-Rivieres, Que., Jarrett Kenke of Saskatoon and Eric Ellery of Toronto are first in the water on the canoe/kayak schedule, racing for a medal in the 1,000 metres.

MEN'S AND WOMEN'S RUGBY SEVENS TEAMS

Canada aims for the double gold repeat after sweeping the Toronto 2015 Pan Am Games competition. Semifinals and finals both go on Sunday.

RENE COURNOYER (GYMNASTICS)

The native of Repentigny, Que., is the lone returnee from the men's gymnastics team from 2015. Cournoyer qualified for the all-around finals at the 2018 world championships, but had to withdraw because of injury.

TINA IRWIN (DRESSAGE)

The 38-year-old native of Stouffville, Ont., captured a silver medal in the team event at the 2011 Pan Am Games. Irwin, with her mount Laurencio, set a world record for the highest small tour score in 2017.

The Canadian Press