Gimme five: Canadians to watch Sunday at the Pan American Games

LIMA, Peru — Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Sunday at the Pan American Games:

EVAN DUNFEE (TRACK AND FIELD)

The native of Richmond, B.C., is scheduled to compete in the 20-kilometre race walk. He finished fourth in the 50-km race at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM

Canada (2-1) faces Mexico (1-2) in a quarterfinal. The winner of the tournament gets an automatic berth to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

JASON BURNETT (TRAMPOLINE)

The native of Nobleton, Ont., was a silver medallist at the 2008 Olympics. The qualification rounds at the Pan Ams are Sunday.

MIRIAM BROUWER (CYLCLING)

The native of Burlington, Ont., competes for a medal on the track today. Later in the Pan Ams, she'll be cycling on the roads.

PHILIPPE GAGNE (DIVING)

The Mont Royal, Que., native is gearing up for what he hopes is a second Olympics. He was 11th in the three-metre springboard in Rio in 2016.

The Canadian Press