Gimme five: Canadians to watch on Saturday at the Pan American Games

LIMA, Peru — Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Saturday at the Pan American Games:

SAMUEL MURRAY (RACQUETBALL)

The native of Baie-Comeau, Que., faces Argentina's Fernando Kurzbard in preliminary pool action. Murray won the Canadian championship this year.

MEAGHAN BENFEITO (DIVING)

The native of Laval, Que., has won three Olympic medals. She'll go for gold in the 10-metre event.

MEN'S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM

Canada looks to finish the first round at 3-0 with a win over host Peru. The home team is 0-2 at the Pan Ams.

LUKE RAMSAY (SAILING)

The Vancouver native won silver in the Sunfish class at the 2015 Pan Ams in Toronto.

RICHARD McBRIDE (SHOOTING)

The 52-year-old native of Saskatoon has competed in eight world championships in skeet shooting since 2005.

The Canadian Press