Gimme Five: Canadians to watch Monday at the Pan American Games

LIMA, Peru — Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Monday at the Pan American Games:

ELLIE BLACK (GYMNASTICS)

The Halifax gymnast started her Pan Ams with a silver in the team competition on Saturday. The all-around final is Monday. She led Canada with five medals at the 2015 Pan Ams in Toronto

CANADIAN BASEBALL TEAM

Canada opens its tournament against Argentina. The team has won two gold medals in a row at the Pan Ams. Ernie Whitt returns as manager.

MATHEA OLIN (SURFING)

The 16-year-old from Tofino, B.C., opens the women's longboarding competition as surfing makes its Pan Am Games debut. She won gold in this event at the Pan Am Surf Games in 2017

AARON NUSBAUM/MIKE PLANTINGA (BEACH VOLLEYBALL)

The Canadian team has advanced to the semis and will face Cuba. Nusbaum played indoor volleyball at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. Nusbaum and Plantinga have been on the World Tour together since 2017.

MARSHALL HUGHES (KAYAK)

After finishing fourth in the men's K4 500 metre race on Sunday, the kayaker from Waverly, N.S., gets another shot in the K1 1,000 metres.

The Canadian Press