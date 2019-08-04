Gimme five: Canadians to watch Monday at the Pan American Games

LIMA, Peru — Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Monday at the Pan American Games:

JENNIFER ABEL (DIVING)

Canada's all-time leader in world aquatics championships medals looks to add a second 2019 Pan Am gold in the women's three-metre event.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

JESSICA GUO (FENCING)

The 14-year-old from Toronto in making her multi-sport Games debut at the Pan Ams in the foil events.

MEN'S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM

Canada (3-0) takes on Trinidad and Tobago (0-3) in a quarterfinal. The winner of the tournament will earn a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

WOMEN'S WATER POLO TEAM

Canada battles Peru on Day 2 of the competition. Water polo also is holding an Olympic qualifier at the Pan Ams.

KATHERINE UCHIDA (RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS)

The Toronto native won silver in the all-around competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Canadian Press