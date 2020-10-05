Gilmore Girls Revival: The CW Set to Air A Year in the Life as Thanksgiving Event

Gilmore Girls is heading back home.

The CW, which inherited the original series from the late WB, has acquired broadcast rights to Netflix’s 2016 revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The network will air the four-part continuation as a four-night event during Thanksgiving week, beginning Monday, Nov. 23 and concluding Thursday, Nov. 26.

The announcement coincides with the 20th anniversary of Gilmore Girls‘ series premiere on The WB.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was written and directed by series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and EP Daniel Palladino.

Although Netflix never revealed how many people watched A Year in the Life when it bowed on the streamer in November 2016, a clue to the revival’s popularity came in early 2017 when the company announced it had added a record-shattering 7.05 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Shortly thereafter, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said this of a potential second revival: “We hope [it happens]. We obviously loved the success of the show [and] fans loved how well it was done; it delivered what they hoped. The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but [Amy and Dan] sure delivered and people were really excited about more. And we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.”

