The New ‘Gilmore Girls’ Official Cookbook Will Make You Feel Like You’re Dining in Stars Hollow

Despite the fact that Lorelai and Rory Gilmore (Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel) weren’t whizzes in the kitchen, Gilmore Girls was certainly a series with a focus on food. From Luke’s Diner to Sookie’s skills in the kitchen to those infamous Friday night dinners, there was always pancakes or burger within arm’s reach. Grab a cup (or three) of coffee, because you’re going to need all the energy to whip up the recipes in the Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook by Elena Craig and Kristen Mulrooney from Insight Editions.

One of the many gems in Stars Hollow is Luke’s Diner, where Luke Danes (Scott Patterson) serves up eggs, burgers, and donuts with a side of dry wit. It should come as no surprise that the cookbook is filled with diner-inspired bites, including the Classic Luke’s Diner Cheeseburger, Santa Burger, and tips on brewing a strong cup of coffee. You’ll feel like a regular, just like Lorelai and Rory.

From Survival Margaritas to Lorelai’s Graduation Cake, Sookie Stackhouse (Melissa McCarthy) is always whipping up something new in the kitchen, and now you can, too. Other recipes that you’ll recognize from episodes of the Gilmore Girls include: A classic Friday Night Dinner With Emily & Richard with pot roast, of course, Lorelai’s Giant Birthday Pizza — aka the world’s biggest pizza (sort of) — Ms. Kim’s Eggless Egg Salad Sandwiches that were served at the dance marathon, and Homemade Toaster Pastries, the go-to breakfast for our favorite Stars Hollow residents.

We all know that Lorelai and Rory love a good takeout order. When they’re not at Luke’s, they practically live on pizza, Chinese food, and whatever specialty Al’s Pancake World is serving up on a particular day. In the Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook, you’ll find tips on how to order and reheat takeout, and how to bake frozen things, because sometimes cooking is just not in the cards.

Once you’ve decided what you’ll be whipping up in the kitchen, you’ll need a themed drink to go with it. You’ll find recipes for Emily’s Tailgate Bloody Marys, The Rory Drink, and Gin Martini No Onion. But don’t worry if you’re not sure which scene each of these recipes are referring to, because the cookbook is filled with descriptions to help you relive the seven seasons.

Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook is available for preorder now on Amazon for $32.99. It will officially be released on April 26, 2022. It’s broken down into five chapters, along with other fun pages, including descriptions of the people of Stars Hollow, the Gilmore romance tree, and spots to write notes. It’s so much more than a cookbook — it’s a trip down memory lane.

