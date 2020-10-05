‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ to Air on CW in November

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” is set to make its broadcast debut on The CW.

The broadcaster will air the four-episode followup to the classic dramedy over four nights beginning Nov. 23 and concluding on Nov. 26. The episodes will air on each of the four nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will also stream for free on the ad-supported CW app and cwtv.com for 30 days following its premiere. “A Year in the Life” originally aired on Netflix in 2016.

The news comes as fans are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the original series, which began its run on The CW’s predecessor, The WB, in 2000. The show ran for seven seasons, concluding its run on The CW in 2007.

The series saw the return of Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as the indefatigable mother-daughter team of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. The series also starred Scott Patterson as Luke Danes, Keiko Agena as Lane Kim, Todd Lowe as Zack, Liza Weil as Paris, Matt Czuchry as Logan, Milo Ventimiglia as Jess, Jared Padalecki as Dean, Melissa McCarthy as Sookie, Yanic Truesdale as Michel, Sean Gunn as Kirk Gleason, Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore, and Michael Winters as Taylor

Directed, written and executive produced by original series creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” is produced by Dolly Parker Drank Here Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

News of the show airing on CW comes as the broadcast networks continue to grapple with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtually no broadcast shows have been able to air as regularly scheduled, with many network relying on acquired shows, re-runs, and special event programming to fill the gaps in their schedules as shows try to safely resume production.

