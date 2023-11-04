'Gilmore Girls' Fans, Amy Sherman-Palladino Weighed In On 'A Year in the Life' Season 2

Where Gilmore Girls leads, longtime fans will definitely follow.

When the original series first premiered in October 2000, viewers were immediately enthralled with the loving relationship between Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her teenage daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel). Fast-forward seven seasons, and the two women strengthened their bond over love, heartbreak and many cups of coffee at Luke's Diner. The show was so beloved, it even surpassed Buffy in ratings at one point.

So, it was easy to imagine a revival would be in the works, right? Absolutely, and the franchise did just that when Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life dropped on Netflix in November 2016. Over the course of four 90-minute episodes, fans learned what happened with Lorelai and Rory after the series ended in 2007. Viewers watched Rory struggle as a writer, Lorelai have an existential crisis after her father Richard (Edward Herrmann)'s death, her mother Emily (Kelly Bishop) debate her life choices without her husband, and much more. But it's the last few seconds of the revival, when Rory reveals she's pregnant without telling Lorelai who the father is, that has left fans stunned after all these years.

After that bombshell, fans have continuously begged for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life to return for a second season. So, will a new iteration of the show happen? Well, the answer may surprise all wishing to go back to Stars Hollow.

Is the Gilmore Girls revival coming back?

I hate to break the hearts of Gilmore Girls fans everywhere, but as of right now, there are no plans to bring back Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life for another season. After the revival, Lauren admitted that it might not be in the cards. "I don’t know if there is a need to do more. I wouldn’t want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome," she said.



Later, in April 2021, Lauren spoke out about the possibility of returning to her role, telling Collider that she'd jump at the chance to play Lorelai once again, but that there was nothing in the works.

"There is not a plan for it. Everyone is doing their own thing," she told the outlet. "If that came up again, I love that character so much and I love [creator] Amy [Sherman-Palladino]. I will work with her, any time. It would just be a matter of responsibility to the fans and what we could give them that’s deserving of their devotion, or should it just live in reruns. So, I don’t know."



Saeed Adyani/Netflix

That said, when Amy spoke to Rolling Stone in October about the chance of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life coming back, it seems she might be open to the prospect of everyone returning for another run.

"Well, the thing about families is they never work their sh*t out. They are dysfunctional forever and because of that, it’s the best possible way to come up with stories because you will never solve your problems there. It will always be what it is," she told the publication. "There were a couple of things [I wanted to explore], but we just didn’t have the time. I really never liked the way Lane’s life shook out. I would have liked to have spent more time on her, especially since she’s patterned after my best friend. Sorry, Helen [Pai]. And I think it would be interesting to see a baby and a kid and what that next Gilmore Girl round would be."

So, it seems like if the stars were to align in the Hollow, then maybe there's a chance.



