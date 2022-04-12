Gillon McLachlan: AFL chief executive set to stand down at end of season

CEO set to leave post after eight years in league’s top job

Brendon Gale, Andrew Dillon and Travis Auld touted as successors





AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan is expected to announce he will stand down from his role at the end of the current season.

McLachlan, who has been in the league’s top job for eight years, intended to step away before Covid-19 hit, but vowed to stay on and help navigate the competition through the pandemic.

A press conference has been called for 11:30am AEST on Tuesday when he will front the media alongside AFL chair Richard Goyder to outline his departure plans.

McLachlan was previously the league’s general manager of commercial operations and chief operating officer. He took up the role of CEO in 2014, replacing Andrew Demetriou, and at the time spoke of having a “clear vision of where the game needs to go and how we’re going to get there”.

He will leave having secured a significant legacy, most notably after successfully guiding the game through the unprecedented logistical and financial disruption of the pandemic.

The South Australian has also championed the growth of the women’s game – he was in the hot seat when the AFLW launched in 2017 and he has been instrumental in fast-tracking the competition’s growth, with expansion to 18 teams to come by August this year.

Attention now turns to his successor, with Richmond CEO Brendon Gale and AFL executives Andrew Dillon and Travis Auld among the potential candidates.

More to follow.