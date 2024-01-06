Gillingham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Gillingham face Sheffield United in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup updates

Gillingham host Sheffield United in the FA Cup third round

The League Two Gills will be eyeing a cupset against the Premier League’s bottom side

Gillingham FC 0 - 1 Sheffield United FC

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:35

Offside, Gillingham. Oliver Hawkins is caught offside.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:34

Foul by Femi Seriki (Sheffield United).

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:32

Andre Brooks (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:27

Femi Seriki (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:25

Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:24

Attempt missed. Andre Brooks (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Archer following a fast break.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:22

Offside, Gillingham. Oliver Hawkins is caught offside.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:21

Attempt missed. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:21

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Cheye Alexander.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:21

Attempt missed. Cameron Archer (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:19

Foul by Ethan Coleman (Gillingham).

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:18

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Femi Seriki.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:16

Goal! Gillingham 0, Sheffield United 1. William Osula (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right following a fast break.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:10

Attempt blocked. Connor Mahoney (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dom Jefferies.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:09

Offside, Sheffield United. is caught offside.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:07

Attempt blocked. Conor Masterson (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:06

Attempt saved. Luke Thomas (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:06

Attempt blocked. Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McAtee.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

15:02

First Half begins.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

14:00

