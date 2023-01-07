Gillingham vs Leicester City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of Deepdale (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Gillingham take on Leicester City in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Gillingham FC 0 - 0 Leicester City FC

12:54 , admin

12:55 , admin

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Will Wright.

12:55 , admin

A battling start from both sides in a strong breeze here at Priestfield 💨



Pérez with the clearest Foxes opening so far, but his shot was blocked.#GILLEI pic.twitter.com/3F1maulO3C — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City).

12:55 , admin

Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.

12:55 , admin

Attempt saved. Dom Jefferies (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

12:55 , admin

An early look at the formation in #GILLEI 👀 pic.twitter.com/rlQzs0eb6r — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.

12:55 , admin

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Cheye Alexander.

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

First Half begins.

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin