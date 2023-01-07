Gillingham vs Leicester City live: Score and latest updates from FA Cup third round match

Greg Wilcox
·4 min read
11:37 AM

Here be the Leicester XI

11:36 AM

Here's the Gillingham XI

11:30 AM

Here are the other 12.30 kick-offs

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Palace fans, believe it or not, are growing restless at their team's inconsistency under Patrick Vieira, while Southampton could do with any sort of win such is the sorry state of their season.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

An all League One affair.

Reading vs Watford

Another all League One affair with both sides showing patchy form of late - two wins and two draws from their past five matches.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

The Darren Anderton derby (could also be Jermaine Defoe, Peter Crouch etc etc etc). The Premier League outfit would prefer a top-four finish but if that is beyond them (I think it is) then an FA Cup win might placate ever-expectant fans.

Antonio Conte, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, arrives at the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth - Getty Images
11:17 AM

One 12.30 kick off that won't be happening is...

...Forest Green vs Birmingham - that thrid round tie has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Bolt New Lawn.

The surface failed to pass a 9.45am inspection after heavy overnight rain in Gloucestershire.

Forest Green tweeted: "Following a pitch inspection, today's game against @BCFC has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch."

A muddy puddle on the pitch at the The Bolt New Lawn Stadium, as Forest Greenâ€™s FA Cup tie against Birmingham is postponed due to a waterlogged pitch - PA/Nigel French
A muddy puddle on the pitch at the The Bolt New Lawn Stadium, as Forest Greenâs FA Cup tie against Birmingham is postponed due to a waterlogged pitch - PA/Nigel French

11:12 AM

Brendan Rodgers tells Leicester to take Gillingham seriously

It may come as no surprise to hear this from the manager of a club that has lost three on the bounce since returning after the World Cup break, but Brendan Rodgers has told his Leicester team that Gillingham are a banana skin they cannot afford to slip up on.

Before the hiatus for the showpiece in Qatar Leicester had turned around their poor form from the start of the season to rise to mid table in the Premier League. But while the break has worked for some, it most definitely hasn't for Rodgers' side who are in dire need of a win and a good performance today against the League Two side.

If there is a kind draw in the third round of the FA Cup, then Leicester most certainly have got it. Gillingham sit bottom of League Two - so are 92nd of the 92 professional league clubs - and their current run of form is worse than the Premier League outfits' - losing four on the bounce. But that is not lulling Rodgers into thinking this is all but a bye for Leicester.

"We want to go as far as we can. Like I've always said, we want to win every cup competition we're in," the Leicester manager said.

"We arrive into the game against a team in Gillingham that hasn't done as well as they would have liked in the league but certainly in the cup competitions, they have made it very difficult for Premier League teams.

"You go away in this competition, you have to be strong, you have to be aggressive and you have to be professional in your job.

"These are dangerous games if you're not at maximum concentration and maximum commitment, you can come unstuck.

"We've always tried to present that to players. There are no easy games. If you want to make changes, the players coming in have to be ready and prepared for that."

Stay here for all the team news and action from Priestfield Stadium and all the latest scores from the other 12.30 kick-offs which among them sees Tottenham take on Portsmouth and Crystal Palace entertain Southampton.

