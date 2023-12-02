Gillingham 2-0 Charlton Athletic: League Two side into third round

Gillingham beat League One side Charlton 2-0 to progress to the third round of the FA Cup.

Former Addicks striker Macauley Bonne opened the scoring on 26 minutes before Timothee Dieng netted a second four minutes later.

Jonny Williams' ball forward was taken down by Jayden Clarke and he was met by the onrushing Ashley Maynard-Brewer, but picked out Bonne on the edge of the box who swept home his fourth of the season.

It was another former Charlton man who set up the second, George Lapslie's through ball finding Dieng whose first-time effort nestled in the bottom corner on the half-hour mark.

The midfielder almost put the Gills three up before half-time but his free-kick whistled narrowly wide of the post.

Charlton, who arrived in Kent seven unbeaten in all competitions, barely troubled their League Two hosts after Alfie May's effort was kept out by Jake Turner.

Stephen Clemence's men held out in the second half to secure a second third-round appearance in succession after losing out narrowly to Leicester in round three 12 months ago.

Match report supplied by PA Media.