Gillian Riley, President & CEO of Tangerine Bank and EVP, Scotiabank, named a Catalyst Honours Champion for 2020

TORONTO, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to announce that Gillian Riley, President and CEO, Tangerine Bank and Executive Vice President, Scotiabank has been named a Catalyst Honours Champion for 2020. Gillian is being recognized for her profound contributions in advancing female inclusivity in the workplace, as well as for her notable leadership within corporate Canada.

Gillian Riley named a Catalyst Honours Champion for 2020 for her contributions in advancing female inclusivity in the workplace. (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

The annual award celebrates exceptional role models in Canadian business who continually advance women and advocate for inclusive workplaces.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I've had the good fortune of knowing Gillian for many years and have seen firsthand the significant and positive impact she has had on the lives of women at Scotiabank," said Brian Porter, President and CEO of Scotiabank. "In her role as President and CEO of Tangerine Bank her commitment to the advancement of women continues. Congratulations to Gillian on this very well-deserved recognition."

Gillian received the award in the Company/Firm Leader category for her commitment to progressing inclusivity in the workplace through outstanding leadership. For over two decades, Gillian has had a substantial impact on the representation, advancement and inclusion of women across Scotiabank, Tangerine Bank and in various community initiatives.

Notable examples include her establishment of The Scotiabank Women's Initiative – a program that strives to strengthen equality and support for Canada's women entrepreneurs by providing women-owned, women-led businesses with access to capital, mentorship and education – as well as her work to move the dial on inclusivity. In Gillian's first year as President & CEO of Tangerine Bank, she increased female representation from the manager level and above across the bank and increased female participation on Tangerine's Board of Directors.

Story continues

"This award is such a well-deserved recognition, both for Gillian's contribution to Scotiabank and Tangerine broadly, and for her long-standing commitment to support and champion the role of women," said Dan Rees, Group Head, Canadian Banking at Scotiabank. "Her continued leadership in advancing women's issues in banking is a tribute to her determination and role modelling both at Tangerine and Scotiabank, and I wish her heartfelt congratulations on this achievement."

Gillian and the full list of winners will be recognized at Catalyst Honours 2020 – a dynamic three-day virtual conference – taking place from October 6-8, 2020.

For a full list of winners, please visit https://www.catalyst.org/media-release/catalyst-honours-2020

About Gillian Riley

Gillian Riley is currently at the leading edge of digital banking in Canada as the President and CEO of Tangerine, where she drives the bank's strategic direction to provide Canadians with simple and innovative banking. A passionate champion of gender initiatives, Gillian has held several senior leadership positions across Scotiabank in Retail, Small Business, Commercial Banking and Operations. Through this experience, she gained an in-depth understanding of banking and the importance of delivering compelling customer experiences.

Gillian is also the pioneer behind The Scotiabank Women Initiative (SWI), which helps advance women-owned, women-led businesses through three key pillars: Access to Capital, Education and Mentorship.

Gillian is a past President of the Canadian Club of Toronto, Co-Chair of the FitSpirit Toronto Cabinet and a Director of the St. Michael's Hospital Foundation. She has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network (WXN) for two years in a row.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 97,000 employees and assets of over $1.2 trillion (as at April 30, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:BNS.TO - News) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:BNS - News). For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence extends beyond its website and Mobile Banking app to its Café locations, and 24/7 Contact Centres. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Scotiabank logo (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

SOURCE Scotiabank





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2020/09/c1210.html