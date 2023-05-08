Gillian Keegan: AI could help teachers by marking homework

Gillian Keegan - Jonathan Brady/PA

Artificial Intelligence (AI) could mark pupil’s homework and make lesson plans, the Education Secretary has said.

Gillian Keegan said such use of AI could transform teachers’ day-to-day work giving them more scope to focus on “close up and personal” teaching which no computer could emulate.

She urged teachers to embrace AI in the spirit of other innovations such as the personal computer or search engines, to improve the education of children.

Ms Keegan set out her vision in her opening address to the Education World Forum in London, as she acknowledged that the use of AI within education settings was a subject that divided opinion.

“I know in some countries there is a knee-jerk reaction to AI. It’s going to be the end of mankind as we know it, some cry,” she said.

Instead, she urged educators to adopt the adage of Winston Churchill that “a pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.”

She said: “AI could have the power to transform a teacher’s day-to-day work. For example, it could take much of the heavy lifting out of compiling lesson plans and marking. This would enable teachers to do the one thing that AI cannot and that’s teach, up close and personal, at the front of a classroom.

“We need to respond to it just as we have to other technical innovations in the past like the calculator, or more recently Google. We’ll learn about it, then apply it to deliver better outcomes for students.

“We’re excited to learn about what it can do. Whether it could radically reduce the amount of time teachers spend marking, how effective it could be for personalised and adaptive learning and how it might be used as an assistive technology to improve access to education.

“My department has already begun this journey by publishing a statement that examines the opportunities, as well as the risks, that generative AI brings to education.

“We have a lot more thinking and learning to do to understand the potential here and I am committed to working hand-in-hand with experts, educators and all of you in this room as we do that thinking.”