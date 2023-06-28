Gillian Anderson Boards Kurt Sutter’s Netflix Drama ‘The Abandons’

Gillian Anderson (The Crown, Sex Education) will star in Netflix’s The Abandons, the action drama series set in the West from Kurt Sutter via his SutterInk banner. Anderson was cast in the role prior to the start of the writers strike.

Anderson will portray “Constance,” the matriarch of the wealthy Van Ness family who inherited her husband’s mining fortune, then doubled it. Despite the town’s inherent bias against women, her money, charm, and ruthlessness created a network of political allies. For her, power, wealth, and lineage trump all.

The Abandons, a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, “justice” is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.

Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C.)

Executive Producers: Stephen Surjik (EP/Director), Otto Bathurst (EP/Episode 101 Director), Emmy Grinwis (EP)

