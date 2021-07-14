Gillian Anderson Is Anti-Bra Now: 'I Don't Care If My Breasts Reach My Belly Button'

Gillian Anderson has freed herself from the cumbersome, red-mark-inducing confinement of bras.

The 52-year-old “The Crown” star opened up about allowing her breasts to breathe during a Q&A with fans on Instagram Live Tuesday.

GILLIAN ANDERSON DOESN’T WEAR BRAS ANYMORE. EVERYBODY CLAPPED EVERYBODY SCREAMED pic.twitter.com/lRvNGYHPHx — melanie (@blnchdubois) July 12, 2021

“I’m so lazy. And I don’t wear a bra anymore. I can’t wear a bra. I can’t, no. I can’t,” the “Sex Education” actor said when asked about her go-to lockdown outfit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t care if … my breasts reach my belly button. I’m not wearing a bra anymore. It’s just too fucking uncomfortable,” she said.

As for her clothing of choice, Anderson said she would wear “comfortable” black track pants and a black hoodie “every day” if she could. “[It’s] probably the same as my go-to out-of-lockdown outfit,” the actor added. “I’m so lazy.”

And although many fans on Twitter celebrated Anderson’s aversion to underwire, some complained that they’d never have that luxury.

I am a 44 DDD senior. If I tried to walk around without a bra I'd have two black eyes. — Raynetta Manees (@raynettaman) July 13, 2021

God, she’s so lucky she can do that. I can’t get away with it with these bazoombas. 😂🍈 — Nummymuffin (@Nummymuffin) July 13, 2021

Two things I never leave the house without, my wedding ring & a bra. My boobs are to big to go without if I don’t want people staring at my chest when I’m talking to them. At home I don’t wear them often. — Diana (@LdyDi69) July 13, 2021

Their responses are fair, but if Anderson is going to advocate for a bra-free lifestyle thanks to the comfiness it provided her during lockdown, could she also champion sweatpants and coffee-stained T-shirts? Just asking for a friend.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.