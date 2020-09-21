Hair today, gone tomorrow: Gillette's best shaving accessories are almost 50 percent off on Amazon

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
When it comes to getting a close, smooth shave, not just any razor will do. The prices of store-brand razors can be tempting, but you’re bound to regret it once you’re faced with nicks, razor burn and ingrown hairs.
How about entrusting your skin to a tried-and-true brand like Gillette and saving up to 45 percent in the process? Gillette razors, razor refills, and shaving creams are a cut above—and today only, they’re majorly discounted on Amazon!
This sale is chock full of hair-raising deals, but these are our picks.
Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Swirl Women's Razor Handle + 4 Blade Refills
As a die-hard fan of the Gillette Venus razor, I can attest to the silky smooth magic of this handheld wonder. Today, Amazon has knocked 21 percent off the swirly patterned, ergonomic handle plus a total of five Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Swirl blades. Here’s the special part: Each blade has awater-activated ribbon of moisture—like built-in shaving gel, so you don’t have to lather up first and you’ll stick get a nick-free shave.
Their pivoting head lets me get into the most, um, hard-to-reach spots safely. Wear your bikinis with confidence, ladies—with Gillette Venus, razor bumps and ingrown hairs will be a distant memory with this razor’ss diamond‐like coated blades—so precise!
Gillette ProGlide Men's Razor and Razor Blades, Handle Plus 4 Blade Refills
Save 25 percent on these men’s razors that have garnered more than 11,000 reviews from thrilled Amazon customers. They’re so good, tons of women are stockin up, too, saying things like “I’ve tried using ‘women’s razors’ and they just aren’t made for my type of body hair. Which is why I’ve turned to using man razors and they’re the freaking best.” One husband wrote, “We already had one but wanted another for my wife since she always stole mine for her legs.”
These Gillette ProGlide razors come with anti-friction blades that won’t leave irritated lumps and bumps behind, and a precision trimmer gets to hard-to-reach places. This package comes with a razor handle and five blades in total. Plus, it has a lubricated strip built-in to make things even smoother.
Gillette TREO Razor - 15 Disposable Razors With Built-in Shave Gel
Today’s Daily Deal also includes 20 percent off an 15-pack of Gillette Treo Razors—the first razors designed specifically for caregivers to shave someone else. Each razor has built-in shave gel, an ergonomic handle and pivoting head for ultimate control (it’s not easy to shave someone else, but Gillette Treo razors make it literally painless), and a blade with a safety comb made to protect delicate skin.
“My husband has Alzheimer's. This razor gives a razor clean shave without fear of cutting my beloved. And, he doesn't sit still,” wrote one happy customer. “Gillette hit a home run with this product....thanks for helpin me love my husband better!”
Gillette Foamy Regular Shaving Foam, 11 oz, 12-pack
You didn’t think Amazon would forget the shaving cream, did you? Today only, you can score enough to have you covered all year—and for less than $17. Make room in your vanity for 12 cans of classic Gillette Shaving Foam, which have more than 10,000 enthusiastic reviews. The whole set is is 28 percent off all day
“I've tried many other shaving creams and gels and shaving soaps + brush, but I always come back to Gillette Foamy,” one die-hard fan wrote. Today you can buy this item in bulk and knock it off your shopping list for quite a while.
