Gill vs. Dominguez: Fight date, time, price, how to watch, live stream

British featherweight prospect Jordan Gill headlines Matchroom Boxing’s JD NXTGEN fight night at the East of England Arena in Peterborough, England on March 2, when he takes on Mexico’s Emmanuel Dominguez (24-7-2, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBA international featherweight crown, live and exclusively on DAZN.

Gill (22-0, 6 KOs), will be fighting in his home county for the first time in five years, is coming off a TKO victory over Ryan Doyle to claim the commonwealth featherweight title back in October. Now, he'll look to add to his hardware with support from the home crowd.



“I’m buzzing to have the chance to bring a big event to the area and put on a show for the fans,” said Gill in a Matchroom Boxing press release statement. “I hope it’s a huge success and will be the first of many shows in the city. With the venue being so close to my hometown, I’m confident it will be a complete sellout"



He added: “I haven’t seen much of Dominguez, but Mexicans are renowned for their toughness and I can’t see him being any different. These are exactly the sort of fights I want to be involved in this year. It’s all about pushing on to the world stage now and this is the next step in that direction.”









Unbeaten American super middleweight contender Anthony Sims Jr. will also be fighting on the card, with the 23-year-old having beefed up his record to 17-0, with 16 of those wins coming via knockout.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is excited as could be about Gill and Sims being in action in Peterborough.

“It’s great to bring championship boxing to a completely new area on March 2,” Hearn said. “We have already seen from Jordan’s ticket requests how popular this will be and it’s a great night of boxing. Jordan is another one of those young stars ready to step up to the next level — some have managed to do it and some haven’t. Now, it’s his turn."



He added: "Anthony Sims Jr. has become a real fan favorite in the UK and is set for a huge 2019. Richard Riakporhe against Tommy McCarthy is a great 50-50 Cruiserweight matchup and exciting Nottingham star Leigh Wood challenges for his first major title. Beneath the championship fights, the card is stacked with young talent and we look forward to a great crowd in Peterborough on March 2.”





Here's everything you need to know about the Gill-Dominguez card.

(All times Eastern.)

When is the Gill vs Dominguez fight?

Jordan Gill vs. Emmanuel Dominguez will take place Saturday, March 2. The undercard is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. followed by the main card at 5 p.m.

How do I watch Gill vs Dominguez?

The Jordan Gill vs. Emmanuel Dominguez fight is not available via traditional pay-per-view methods. Instead, fans in North America can take advantage of a 30-day free trial to watch the fight online with DAZN, the global live-sports streaming service.

DAZN is available on a variety of platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers via DAZN.com.

How much does the Gill vs Dominguez fight cost?

A new subscriber to DAZN gets the first month of service free, which means you wouldn't have to pay a penny to watch the Gill vs. Dominguez fight. If you have previously signed up for DAZN, the fight is included as part of your $9.99 monthly subscription cost.

A subscription also includes access to all of DAZN’s live events, as well as highlights, replays, behind-the-scenes features, original shows and live news reports. There is no contract, so DAZN subscribers can cancel at any time.

Where is the Gill vs Dominguez fight?

Jordan Gill and Emmanuel Dominguez will fight at the East of England Arena in Peterborough, England.

Jordan Gill record and bio

Name: Jordan ‘The Thrill’ Gill

Nationality: British

Born: July 1, 1994

Height: 5-7

Stance: Orthodox

Total fights: 22

Record: 22-0 with 6 knockouts













Emmanuel Dominguez record and bio

Name: Emmanuel ‘Veneno’ Dominguez

Nationality: Mexican

Born: December 24, 1993

Height: 5-9

Stance: Orthodox

Total fights: 33

Record: 24-7-2 with 16 knockouts













Gill vs. Dominguez fight card