Gill overcomes heat, oponents

Able to withstand his opponents and the extreme on-court heat, Harmeet Gill prevailed to win the A division of the Penticton Tennis Club (PTC) Summer Clash tournament.

Entries were limited to 16 players from the PCT men’s singles division to allow the event to be held during a single day, last Sunday.

Each man played at least three sets and the finals.

“Everyone tested their fitness limits under the extreme heat of the courts,” said tourney organizer Steve Mckenzie. “We have some great players at the club, including some great younger players, that put on a great show.

“There were a lot of great matches down to the wire and some upsets we didn’t see coming.”

A similar tournament is in the works for September.

Summer Clash sponsors included Sportchek, Highway 97, and Moon Curser Winery.

Mark Brett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald