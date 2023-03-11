Gill leads India’s reply to Australia’s 480 in 4th test

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Shubman Gill regaled the Saturday morning crowd in Ahmedabad with a half-century as he took India's first innings to 129-1 at lunch on day three of the fourth test against Australia. At the first break, Gill was unbeaten on 65 runs, with Cheteshwar Pujara (22 not out) for company. India still trails Australia by 351 runs in the first innings.

The Australian team, led by acting captain Steve Smith in the third and fourth tests, wore black armbands as a mark of respect for Pat Cummins’ mother, Maria, who died in Sydney on Friday. Regular captain Cummins had flown home immediately after the second test in New Delhi to be with his family.

Starting from overnight on 36-0, Gill and Rohit Sharma added another 38 runs for the first wicket. Overall, their opening stand put on 74 runs in 21 overs.

Sharma was out caught at cover off Matthew Kuhnemann (1-20). The wicket came against the run of play as the Indian captain played a loose aerial stroke. He had scored 35 off 58 balls, including three fours and a six. India managed 45-1 in the first hour of play. Gill stepped up a notch in the second hour, bringing up his third half-century on home soil off 90 balls. India crossed 100 in the 29th over. While the pitch had been a benign batting surface for the first two days, the Australian spinners, in particular Nathan Lyon, were able to extract more bite and some turn off it. Lyon bowled 13 overs for 0-30. Even so, Gill and Pujara negotiated the second half of the morning session without much fuss, adding 55 runs off 97 balls before the lunch break. On day one, Usman Khawaja had scored his first test hundred on Indian soil. On day two, his knock of 180 and Cameron Green’s maiden test hundred (114) propelled Australia into a commanding position. India has an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series. It won the first two tests in Nagpur and Delhi but Australia was victorious at Indore.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports