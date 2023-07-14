How the Gilgo Beach Suspect Was Undone by a Pizza Box and a Tinder Account

A bail application for Rex Heuermann, the man arrested Friday on accusations he murdered at least three sex workers and dumped their bodies near Gilgo Beach on Long Island, revealed that his own wife’s hair and a discarded pizza box linked him to the slayings after 13 years.

The bail document, obtained by The Daily Beast, said detectives were able to trace hair left behind on three of the murder victims to Heuermann’s wife, who has not been charged with a crime.

Heuermann’s own DNA was also found on one victim, the document said. The DNA found on the victim was matched to Heuermann when detectives were able to snatch a discarded pizza box and test a pizza crust left behind by Heuermann, prosecutors said.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old New York City architect, faced court Friday on murder charges for the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, and Megan Waterman. He has not been charged in the murder of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainar-Barnes, but has been named the prime suspect.

Friday’s news came as a shock to those around Gilgo Beach, a small community that’s become infamously associated with the string of slain sex workers, deemed the “The Gilgo Four,” in 2010.

Prosecutors said the hair from Heuermann’s wife was recovered in 2010, but a match wasn’t able to be made until this year.

Other damning details to emerge in the bail document were that Heuermann allegedly searched for details about the murders obsessively on his phone.

He’s also accused of owning a burner phone that made calls to the slain women before they died. The burner phone was linked to a Tinder account with Heuermann’s name and photos, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

