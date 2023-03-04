Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder host the Jazz

Utah Jazz (31-33, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (29-34, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Utah. He currently ranks fifth in the league averaging 31.0 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 16-22 against Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City is third in the league with 55.6 points in the paint led by Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 15.5.

The Jazz are 5-7 against the rest of their division. Utah ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 33.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauri Markkanen averaging 6.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Thunder won 130-103 in the last matchup on March 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Joe averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 51.5% and averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Jazz. Markkanen is averaging 22.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 121.7 points, 42.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 114.0 points, 49.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (abdominal/health and safety protocols), Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Kenrich Williams: out for season (wrist).

Jazz: Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press