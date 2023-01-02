Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum clash in Oklahoma City-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum meet when Oklahoma City hosts Boston. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 10-9 in home games. Oklahoma City is seventh in the Western Conference with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averaging 2.0.

The Celtics have gone 11-6 away from home. Boston ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.3% from downtown. Al Horford leads the Celtics shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 126-122 on Nov. 15. Tatum scored 27 points to help lead the Celtics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luguentz Dort averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Tatum is scoring 30.9 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 113.5 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 114.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Ousmane Dieng: out (wrist), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press