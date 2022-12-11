Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City visit Doncic and the Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-13, 11th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Dallas and Oklahoma City hit the court. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.

The Mavericks are 8-5 in Western Conference games. Dallas is fifth in the NBA allowing only 110.0 points per game while holding opponents to 48.3% shooting.

The Thunder have gone 5-9 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is seventh in the league scoring 115.8 points per game while shooting 46.0%.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Mavericks 117-111 in overtime in their last meeting on Oct. 30. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 38 points, and Doncic led the Mavericks with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 32.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 30.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 115.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 115.3 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES:

Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

