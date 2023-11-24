Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City against Philadelphia after 40-point performance

Philadelphia 76ers (10-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (11-4, second in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City faces the Philadelphia 76ers after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 116-102 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Thunder have gone 5-3 in home games. Oklahoma City is fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 110.2 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The 76ers are 4-2 in road games. Philadelphia is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Embiid averaging 8.1.

The Thunder's 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 12.0 per game the 76ers allow. The 76ers average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Thunder allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Embiid is scoring 31.9 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 26.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 123.3 points, 41.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 120.1 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Jalen Williams: day to day (hip).

76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (hip), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (rib).

