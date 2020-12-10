Stocking stuffer alert! Gillette's best shaving accessories are 40 percent off at Amazon, today only
When it comes to getting a close, smooth shave, not just any razor will do. The prices of store-brand razors can be tempting, but you’re bound to regret it once you’re faced with nicks, razor burn and ingrown hairs.
How about entrusting your skin to a tried-and-true brand like Gillette and saving up to 40 percent in the process? Gillette razors, razor refills and shaving creams are a cut above—and today only, they’re majorly discounted on Amazon!
This sale is chock full of deals; scroll for our top picks.
Gillette Venus ComfortGlide plus Olay Coconut Women's Razor Blade Refills, 4 Count
As a die-hard fan of the Gillette Venus razor, I can attest to the silky smooth magic of this handheld wonder. Today, Amazon has knocked 43 percent off a four-pack of Gillette Venus ComfortGlide refills in Olay Coconut and White Tea. This a genius product combines a super-precise razor with built-in moisture bars so you never have to lather up first.
Their pivoting head lets me get into the most, um, hard-to-reach spots safely. Wear your bikinis with confidence, ladies—with Gillette Venus, razor bumps and ingrown hairs will be a distant memory. And if you have “the kind of leg hair that seems as though each individual follicle shoots out a hair in its own unique direction,” like this Gillette Venus fan, fret not. “This razor does the job leaving mostly smooth, soft skin without nicks.”
Gillette5 Men's Razor Blade Refills, 12 Count
Save 34 percent on 12 refills for one of Gillette’s most popular men’s razors, and give stubborn stubble the boot. Each razor head uses five blades and a front pivot to apply just the right amount of pressure and precision. They even have a mechanism that stretches your skin while the razor glides, so you’re guaranteed the closest shave possible. Here’s to baby-soft skin for a steal.
Gillette ProGlide Shield Shave Gift Set for Men
This gift set would look pretty great under the tree! It features a premium edition Fusion5 ProShield razor handle, eight ProShield blade refills, and a handy travel case, all in one nice package. By the way, the Fusion5 ProShield blade refills have lubrication before and after the blades to shield skin from irritation during shaving. Many reviewers raved about the travel case. “It alone is worth the order. It’s perfect for business trips and keeps the razors protected,” a happy customer wrote. “The drainage and ventilation help to preserve the longevity of the razor. The blades are superb and the handle is nice, weighty and sleek.”
Gillette Venus ComfortGlide White Tea Women's Disposable Razor, 2 Count
Why trek to the drugstore when you can get your shaving needs met here? This two pack of razors has everything you love from Venus, in a tossable package. Each razor has three blades, along with built-in shave gel bars with rich body butters and a white tea scent that get rid of need for additional shave gel or soap. Just toss it once the shave gel bars wear down or the blade feels dull. “I love this shaver, it works perfect! Never ever has given me cuts, makes my legs so smooth, and it smells amazing!” a five-star reviewer wrote.
