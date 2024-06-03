Giles Scott lands victory for Britain’s SailGP after Australia’s dramatic capsize in foul weather

Giles Scott has landed his maiden victory as driver of Emirates GBR in Halifax, Nova Scotia - Felix Diemer/SailGP via AP

Giles Scott has claimed his first win since replacing Sir Ben Ainslie as driver of Britain’s SailGP team, with Emirates GBR flying to victory over the waters of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Scott, 36, has had a difficult time since taking over the wheel from the most successful Olympic sailor in history. GBR failed to reach the three-boat final in Abu Dhabi, Sydney, Christchurch or Bermuda. But on a foul day in Canada, featuring heavy rain and 40kmh gusts, which caught out a number of teams – champions Australia suffered a dramatic capsize in Race 5 – GBR were rewarded for their consistency.

The British team had gone into the final day sitting top of the leaderboard after posting a third, a fifth and a second on Day 1. And after a delayed start to proceedings on Sunday amid high winds, which made it difficult to crane the F50 catamarans into the water, the British crew picked up where they left off on Saturday, finishing third and second in Races 4 and 5 to make the three-boat final alongside France and Denmark.

After a brilliant start to that final race, Emirates GBR reached the first mark in the lead. And despite a mistake on the final upwind leg which looked as if it might cost them, they were able to ease to victory as their rivals focused on each other.

Scott admitted it was a huge boost to his confidence to have steered his team to victory in the first ever Canadian SailGP event. “It was an awesome day of racing despite the super tricky conditions,” said the double Olympic Finn champion, who lived in Canada for part of his childhood. “A lot of rain came in and it was gusty and shifty out there. I just feel very fortunate to have an amazing crew to sail with and we absolutely nailed it this weekend, we’re all really stoked.

“It’s our first win with me in the driver role and it’s definitely a confidence boost. It’s pretty easy in this league to feel like you’re not doing the role justice so it’s nice to get our first win together and to put a marker down that I am capable.”

Emirates GBR strategist Hannah Mills, another two-time Olympic champion and one with designs on a SailGP driver role herself one day, described it as a “full-on” day of sailing, praising Scott’s performance.

“Giles did a great job getting us in a good position in that final race and getting us first round mark one, which is always the goal,” Mills said. “The wind was shifting and the gusts were coming thick and fast so we didn’t have a chance to sit back and enjoy it, it was full gas to the finish.

“I’m so proud of Giles, he’s done an amazing job. SailGP is such a hard league to come into, particularly as a driver and he’s done a phenomenal job. The last two events we felt like the performance was coming so to secure the win here in Halifax is such a good feeling.”

Ainslie, who stepped down from his SailGP driver role last winter to focus on managing Britain’s challenge in the upcoming America’s Cup in Barcelona, where he will co-helm with Scott, was quick to praise his team after their win in Canada.

Never in doubt! Awesome effort from @GilesScott @hannahmills1988 and the rest of the team @EmiratesGBRSGP . That's how you bounce back from a rough patch #teamwork https://t.co/inqYE4Hp23 — Ben Ainslie (@AinslieBen) June 2, 2024

Britain’s victory means means they now lie sixth overall in Season 4 of SailGP, with two rounds remaining. The series heads to New York later this month before the grand final in San Francisco in July. Scott said his team would be doing their utmost to make the three-boat final in California, which would give them a chance of taking him the $2 million (£1.6 million) first prize. But the main focus, he said, was on improving as a unit.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to make that Grand Final in San Francisco but we are going to focus on learning and improving to put us in a good position for next season,” he concluded.