Giles' 25 help UNC Greensboro beat N.C. A&T 67-55

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 25 points as UNC Greensboro beat N.C. A&T 67-55 on Saturday.

Giles had five rebounds for the Spartans (5-4). Donovan Atwell scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Jalen Breath shot 1 of 6 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Aggies (3-6) were led by Ryan Forrest, who posted 18 points and eight rebounds. Camian Shell added 15 points for N.C. A&T. Jahnathan Lamothe finished with 13 points and two steals.

Atwell scored 11 points in the first half and UNC Greensboro went into the break trailing 36-35. Giles scored 15 points in the second half to help lead UNC Greensboro to a 12-point victory.

UNC Greensboro's next game is Saturday against North Florida on the road, and N.C. A&T visits Virginia Tech on Thursday.

