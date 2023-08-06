Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GILD) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 68% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Gilead Sciences' estimated fair value is US$132 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Gilead Sciences' US$78.68 share price signals that it might be 40% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 44% higher than Gilead Sciences' analyst price target of US$91.40

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$8.77b US$8.75b US$8.80b US$8.88b US$9.00b US$9.14b US$9.30b US$9.47b US$9.65b US$9.84b Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -1.18% Est @ -0.19% Est @ 0.50% Est @ 0.98% Est @ 1.32% Est @ 1.56% Est @ 1.72% Est @ 1.84% Est @ 1.92% Est @ 1.98% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% US$8.2k US$7.6k US$7.2k US$6.7k US$6.4k US$6.0k US$5.7k US$5.5k US$5.2k US$4.9k

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$64b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$9.8b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.1%) = US$200b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$200b÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= US$101b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$164b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$78.7, the company appears quite good value at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gilead Sciences as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.844. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Gilead Sciences

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Biotechs market.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Gilead Sciences, we've compiled three important items you should look at:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Gilead Sciences . Future Earnings: How does GILD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

