How ‘The Gilded Age’ Star Denée Benton Helped Create a ‘More Authentic’ Black Character for the HBO Drama

Dessi Gomez
·11 min read

With a setting of late 1800s America, “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellows’ new drama series “The Gilded Age” tackles racial politics in a way his previous series did not. But when it came to crafting the show’s central Black character Peggy Scott, the actress filling the role was granted the opportunity to chime in when and where she felt the scripts may have fallen short.

Actress Denée Benton fills the role of Scott, an aspiring Black writer who ends up working as a secretary for a wealthy “old money” family led by Christine Baranski’s Agnes. But as early as the audition process, Benton was asked to contribute to the show’s depiction of an authentic Black American experience.

“In my second audition, [director] Michael Engler, asked me how I felt about some of the scripts and as a Black woman, how I felt about how the story was being told,” Benton told TheWrap in a recent interview about her work on the series. “And I really got the opportunity to be honest about some of the things that I thought could be richer and more authentic. And it really was a process that I got to collaborate in from October 2019 to what you guys saw on screen today.”

Before bringing Peggy Scott to life, Benton landed a couple of plum roles on the theater scene as Natasha in “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” as well as Eliza Hamilton on Broadway’s “Hamilton.”

“I’ve played a couple of women from the 1800s, but none of them had been written as Black women,” Benton said. “And so I was really excited to have this Black woman from the 1800s coming from a socioeconomic status that the media never really portrays. And I felt a really immediate kinship to [Peggy] because her identity praxis just matched with mine in astounding ways.”

In “The Gilded Age,” Peggy’s parents sent her to the Institute for Colored Youth in Philadelphia to receive an education while they remained in Brooklyn. Her father, who doesn’t make an appearance until episode 3 and is harsher on her than her mother, just wants them all to be a family again while Peggy wants to pursue a career as a writer.

“In my experience growing up as a young Black woman in America who was educated with parents who were upper middle class, I could sort of feel, I don’t know, a bit like an outcast in all the spaces I was in,” Benton reflected. “And then to find someone like Peggy, who was based on real people at that time, I saw myself and I was like, ‘Oh my God. I existed then too.’”

Peggy dreams of publishing her writing, and this dream takes her from rural Pennsylvania to booming late 19th century New York City in search of better opportunities. When she arrives back in New York, she is hesitant to go back to her parents because they don’t understand her creative aspirations.

“I just felt an immediate recognition of where [Peggy] was at in her life. Of having these parents who worked incredibly hard to give her opportunities, but she doesn’t want the life that they have planned for her,” Benton said. “And also setting out into a world that’s told her that, you know, things like this can’t happen for Black girls like her and [her] refusal to accept that.”

Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) meets Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) at the train station where both are headed from Pennsylvania to New York. (Warner Media)
Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) meets Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) at the train station where both are headed from Pennsylvania to New York. (Warner Media)

Peggy overlaps with another central character Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) at a crucial moment in both of their lives. In the HBO drama’s first episode, Marian’s father has died, leaving her with very little property or prospects, and the two first meet at the train station where they leave Pennsylvania for Manhattan. When Marian’s purse containing what is left of her late father’s money and train ticket is stolen, Peggy buys Marian (who is white) a ticket to ride in the back of the train with the other African-Americans.

“I just didn’t have to go that far. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is exactly where I’m at in my life too,’” Benton said. “Obviously there are sort of like secrets that get revealed over the course of the season about some of the details of Peggy’s past that are not really specific to my personal experience, but it’s sort of like the spirit of Peggy and where she was coming from, I very much related to. And then it just became a conversation of the spirit of Peggy and the scripts have stayed the same, but there were just like, real, authentic conversations around what it meant originally for the show that I signed on to to have an all white male creative team that was attempting to write a Black woman in America.”

Peggy’s return to New York combined with her charity toward Marian land her a job as a secretary to Marian’s aunt Agnes Van Rhijn (Christine Baranski), which she accepts so that she has time to write, but back home, her upper middle class Black father would rather she take over his pharmacy.

“Another thing that I was sort of really focused on was the opportunities to open up Peggy’s interior life as a human — not only seeing her in scenes with other white characters — so that she also would just get the opportunity to see more of her world,” Benton said.

Benton identified several factors in the making of the show that were tweaked to improve the accuracy and reality of Peggy’s storyline as well as integrate the Black experience of wealth since The Gilded Age began shortly after the Civil War ended.

“It’s not [just] the white aristocracy of the Gilded Age,” Benton said. “We’re telling the story of the upper class Gilded Age and the Black world was very much a part of that.”

According to Benton, a scene in the first episode when Peggy goes to meet her mom at a coffee shop — which she describes as “small shots of an entire café filled with Black professionals, Black people, drinking coffee and eating cake” — was moved up from later in the series to better establish a context that has been historically whitewashed.

There are more scenes that Benton described as crucial to accurately portraying Peggy’s experience, but for the sake of avoiding spoilers we’ll leave those vague (for the time-being). She highlighted costumes as another opportunity to be as intentional as possible in building Peggy’s character and background.

“I think originally when most of my scenes were existing within the Van Rhijn household, there was this kind of like, unintentional sort of professionally drab color palette, and sort of a limited capacity that didn’t necessarily reflect Peggy’s affluence and the access,” Benton recalled. “So having opportunities for her to go meet up with her mom and meet up with these people that she would want to be presenting a different kind of aesthetic to, to show off that she’s doing really well also gave the opportunity to play with colors, to play with silks, and play with fabrics and move into even more equality of making sure that Peggy — as one of the only Black women that you see on screen frequently — wasn’t unintentionally in lower quality things than the other white women on the screen, and kind of like unintentionally, subconsciously limiting her access to quality, which just wouldn’t have been true to her storyline.”

Benton not only had experience wearing corsets from her past roles, but she knew extra tips and tricks from having to sing while wearing them.

“In ‘Great Comet’ I wore like a proper whalebone corset like we do in ‘Gilded Age,’ and I had to sing in them and it’s so hard. And so even like small technical things,” Benton recalled. “I remember when I got my fitting — it’s like you breathe out as much as possible and they have to fit that part of your waist and you need to go in with a full stomach.”

In addition to fashion fixes, Peggy’s interactions with other characters, specifically Agnes Van Rhijn and later on Marian, add layers to her own role.

Benton describes the juxtaposed tension between the Van Rhijn household and Peggy’s parents’ home for Peggy as “dealing with the white supremacy of the outside world [and then] with the patriarchy within her own home, and what it means to be the arbiter of her own freedom.”

“I just related to that so deeply of the kind of tightrope that Peggy’s walking of being, you know, the educated Black woman who’s quote unquote, one of the good ones [who] does all of the respectability politics perfectly and you know, gains a version of Agnes’ respect,” she said. “And she never, ever forgets for a moment that if she drops a T, or if she, you know, has a button out of place, that that respect is always at risk to dwindle.”

“It’s still a version of internalized white supremacy that she has to navigate in the Van Rhijn household,” Benton continued. “And then she goes home and she’s navigating: ‘You fought for my freedom. So let me be free’ and ‘I know you’re terrified for my safety, but you can’t in turn become my oppressor.’”

“The Gilded Age” premiered on Jan. 24 with many noting the jaw-dropping costumes and production design that bring the period to life, and when asked what came to mind when she heard the words ‘Gilded Age’, Benton drew a connection from the late 1800s to the modern world.

“Obviously I think of the clothes, I think of the corsets, I think of like, hustle and bustle and horses and carriages. And, you know, I didn’t really know a ton about that period,” Benton said. “But I was also definitely thinking of the turn of the century and kind of the way the Industrial Revolution was about to begin. I find that time period really interesting because it feels like very connected to the seedlings of the evil that we see today with the climate catastrophe, and the CEOs are definitely all little George Russell babies so I find that all really interesting.”

She collaborated with co-executive producer Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar, who was originally brought on as a historical consultant, director Salli Richardson-Whitfield and co-creator/writer Sonja Warfield to flesh out her character’s representation in the series as well as more generally in history.

Benton’s experience developing Peggy as a character and an accurate representation of upper-class Blackness during The Gilded Age proved fruitful for both the show and for Benton as an actress.

“What I learned from playing Peggy is that I’ve always belonged. Like the type of Black girl that I am has always existed. And that the tool of erasure is a really insidious tool of white supremacy that has us constantly having to relearn our history,” Benton said. “It was just such a healing moment to see Peggy and see myself and be like ‘Oh my God, I’ve always been here.’ She feels like a spiritual ancestor in a way and the women that she represents, and it feels like someone has given me, I don’t know, like a connective tissue to hold their hands again and just feel really lifted by them, and so that has been one of the most beautiful parts of playing this role. It felt really validating.”

Benton also shouted out the other women with whom she collaborated to further flesh out her character.

“It was really me trusting that, ‘Okay I, as one of the main Black representations on this show, I can trust these women’s voices to make sure that like, even if it’s not intentional that Peggy doesn’t end up feeling like a token or doesn’t end up feeling like just tired biases and stereotypes that we all don’t even realize that we have, that bringing in these perspectives, not only helping the entire world of the show, that made it so like a Peggy could come to the screen that we all were really proud of.”

New episodes of “The Gilded Age” air Monday nights on HBO and HBO Max.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bear cubs rescued by NH Fish and Game

    Bear cubs were rescued by NH Fish and Game on Monday.

  • Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores' claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday. Elway

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic silver

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Tetonia Club in Alta, Wyoming, they clung to one simple phrase as the bedlam gained steam while their daughter, sister and friend, Jaelin Kauf, edged closer and closer to the Olympic silver medal: “Deliver the love.” Kauf delivered the love. A spot on the podium was a fitting reward to go with it. Half a world away from Alta, the 25-year-old Kauf finished second Sunday in freestyle moguls, an event her family has set the standard in over decades. Kauf's mom, Patt

  • Shiffrin's fall in Olympic giant slalom will stick with her

    BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will not soon forget what happened Monday in her first race of the Beijing Olympics. The poor transition that came five turns, and about 10 seconds, into the defense of her 2018 gold medal in the giant slalom. The skidding slide onto her left side. The missed gate that meant she was done so early in the opening run of a two-leg event. The first “DNF” — “Did Not Finish” — next to her name on any GS result sheet in more than four years, a streak encompassing 30 race

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • What message did China send by choosing Uyghur torchbearer?

    BEIJING (AP) — As soon as a Uyghur athlete helped light the Olympic flame at the Beijing Olympics, the debate began: Was it a defiant signal from Chinese leaders, or proof that protests around the world were having impact? The selection of Dinigeer Yilamujiang for the supreme honor of being a final Olympic torchbearer at the ceremony that opened the Winter Games in Beijing on Friday night was a huge surprise. What it meant — because Olympic gestures like this always have meaning — wasn't clear.

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat