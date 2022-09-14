Gilda Garza “Mexico’s Most Influential Artist” Brings Kings and Queens to Venice

On September 28th, Gilda Garza’s “Kings and Queens” collection to be recreated in Venice glass by world renowned sculptural artist Mario Furlan

VENICE, Italy, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known as “the most influential artist in Mexico,” Gilda Garza is an internationally recognized painter constantly pushing the boundaries between emotion and art. As America approaches September’s Hispanic Heritage Month, this award-winning Mexico native prepares to make history with a moving collaborative collection by sculptural artist Mario Furlan in a live exhibition at New Murano, Atelier Muranese. On Wednesday, September 28th, the legendary Venetian glassmaker will create the “Glass Kings” series - a commemorative limited edition of the artist’s best-known pieces from her “Kings and Queens” collection.



“I have always put my entire heart and soul into my work,” shares Garza. “I’m extremely grateful to create real world impact through art - the thing I love most. It is a true honor to see my influence and efforts reflected in a once-in-a-lifetime glass rendition by the historic New Murano gallery in Venice.”

Widely regarded as the master of Murano Sculptural Art, Mario Furlan will transform Garza’s epic pieces into three-dimensional glass structures before a live audience of exhibition attendees. The finished works will then display at the more than 1,500-year old Atelier Muranese studio. Through the presentation of glass masters, fine art, conceptual art, and collectible design, the Venetian gallery supports the creative vision of Murano/Venetian artisan culture. The Gilda Garza “Glass Queen” exhibition serves their ongoing mission to expose the creative art process, from interpretation to object, using centuries-old skills of muranese high manufacturing.

In the US, Garza’s work can also be seen in an exclusive jewelry collection at Jason of Beverly Hills, Roberto Cavalli Haute Couture, and the House of Bijan on Rodeo Drive. Garza has been officially recognized for her cultural contributions by the Senate of the Republic constitutionally Chamber of Senators of the Honorable Congress of the Union in Mexico City. She is also acclaimed for donating $80,000 from the sale of a Vice President Kamala Harris-inspired painting to the World Woman Foundation, committed to empowering one million women artists by 2030. Learn more at GildaGarza.com .

About Gilda Garza:

Gilda Garza is "the most influential artist in Mexico" - a self-taught painter known for pushing the limits of raw emotion in a way that captivates the soul and sparks curiosity. Born and raised in Mexico, Garza's work strives to convey her unique multi-cultural perspective of the human experience.

