Gilbert, Lugoff-Elgin softball win region titles and Monday’s scores, top performers

A look at some of the highlights from Monday’s high school action:

▪ Lexington baseball moved a win away from clinching Region 5-5A championship with a 9-5 win over Chapin. Wildcats broke 5-5 tie in the sixth inning by scoring four runs.

▪ River Bluff baseball stayed a game behind Lexington with a 8-0 win over White Knoll. Beau Hollins and Matthew Garris combined on a no-hitter. Hollins, who pitched six innings, also homered and drove in four runs.

▪ AC Flora boys soccer took the lead in Region 4-4A with a 2-1 win over Dreher. The two teams meet again Friday.

▪ Gilbert softball won the Region 5-3A championship with a 7-2 win over Strom Thurmond. Lakyn Swinford pitched a 2-hitter and Taylor Dreher homered twice.

▪ Chapin’s lacrosse season came to an end with an 11-6 loss to Wando in the 5A semifinals.

Monday’s Scoreboard

Baseball

Hammond 5, Ben Lippen 0

WP: Dylan Richardson CG, 1 H, 10Ks. LP: Arthur. Hitters: H: Bentley Yeatts 2-3 RBI; Cannon Dorsey 1-3 2 RBI; Rucker Brannon 1-3 2 RBI

Blythewood 8, Spring Valley 0

WP: Landon Penfield 6 IP, H, 11 K. Hitters: B: Alex Nevils 1-3 RBI; Caleb McCants 1-4 HR, 2 RBI; Stephen Lang-Splitter1-2 RBI; Kevin Steelman 2-4 HR, RBI; Justin Flemming 1-2 HR, 2 RBI.

River Bluff 8, White Knoll 0

WP: Hollins (6 IP, Combined no-hitter with Matthew Garris). Hitters: Powell 3-3 RBI; Hollins 2-3 HR 4 RBI; Grant 2-3 RBI; McPherson 1-2 RBI

Strom Thurmond 6, Gilbert 3

Lexington 9, Chapin 5

WP: Jake Smith. LP: Foster Apple. Hitters: L: Nathan Hall 2-2 HR, RBI; Braden Fournel 3-3; Caleb Warren 2-4 HR, 4 RBI; Logan Goodwin 2-4. C: Matthew Lively 2-4 HR, 3 RBI

Northside Christian 14, Heathwood Hall 8

WP: Landon Buice Hitters: NC: Dylan Judy 1-4 2 RBI; Daniel Scipio 2-3; Landon Buice 1-3 RBI

Gray Collegiate 9, Newberry 2

WP: Peyton Starkey. Hitters: GC: Savion Smith 2-3; Peyton Starkey 2-4 RBI; Blaine Redmond 2-3 2 RBI; Gavin Crede 1-4 2 RBI; Kendruck Wright 2-3 2 RBI

Saluda 9, Swansea 3

Softball

Pelion 5, Bamberg-Erhardt 4

Dutch Fork 11, South Aiken 1 (5)

WP: Lillie-Grace Moore. Hitters: DF: Layla Peppers 2-4 3 RBI; Kyra Sutton 2-4 HR, 3 RBI; Deanna Sweatt 3-4 2 RBI; Kinstyn Foster 2-3 HR, RBI

White Knoll 4, Mid-Carolina 1

WP: Marlena Perez. LP: Gabi Riddle. Hitters: WK: Gates 2-3 2 RBI

Chapin 10, River Bluff 5

WP: Ella Majchrzak. Hitters: C: Taylor Palfrey 4-4; Andee Dircks 3-3; Maddie McMillion 2-3 RBI; Ella Majchrzak 1-3 2 RBI

Spring Valley 10, Westwood 9

Gilbert 7, Strom Thurmond 2

WP: Lakyn Swinford (2-hitter). Hitters: G: Taylor Dreher 2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI; Payton Melinauskas 3-4; Tara Dorgan 2-4, RBI; Emma Melinauskas 1-3 RBI; Carley Melton 1-4, RBI; Abbie Marlowe 2-3

Lugoff-Elgin 11, Irmo 5

Hitters: Ella Sheorn 4-4 2 RBI; Tomie Christofaro 4-4 4 RBI; Kayley Lynch 2-3 RBi; Lexie Stout 3-4

Girls Soccer

Lower Richland 3, Keenan 2

Hammond 3, Dutch Fork 1

Goals: H: Briana Pinasco 2, Anna Katherine Adams. DF: Jada Sandsted

Gray Collegiate 2, Heathwood Hall 0

Goals: Hope Shipman, Katie Croxton

Spring Valley 2, Sumter 0

Boys Soccer

AC Flora 2, Dreher 1

Blythewood 1, Northwestern 0

Lower Richland 4, Keenan 0

Girls Lacrosse

Class 5A Semifinals

Wando 11, Chapin 6

Boys Golf

SCISA State Golf Tournament

Day 1

Class 3A

Hilton Head Prep 299; Trinity Collegiate. 301; Porter Gaud 307;; Laurence Manning 345; Augusta Christian 347; Hammond 354; Pinewood Prep 360; Northwood Academy 362; Florence Christian 372; Heathwood Hall 372; Wilson Hall 377; Ben Lippen 378; Cardinal Newman 387; First Baptist 392

Low scores: Pake June (TC) 71; Rowan Sullivan (PG) 71; Cade Kriscunas (HHP). 73; Tag Graziano (HHP). 75; JP Carr (HHP) 75

Class 2A

Orangeburg Prep 314; Spartanburg Day 314; Hilton Head Christian 320; Calhoun Academy 327; Christian Academy 330; Carolina Academy 331; Spartanburg Christian 331; Shannon Forrest. 336; Williamsburg 336; Palmetto Christian 362; John Paul II 366

Class A

Cambridge Academy 296; Mead Hall 319; Heritage Academy 326; Holy Trinity. 347; Wardlaw. 359; Lowcountry Avademy 399; Dorchester 407; SandHills School 422