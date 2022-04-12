Gilbert Gottfried, Aladdin Voice Actor and Comedian, Dead at 67 'After a Long Illness'

Gilbert Gottfried

Carolyn Cole/Contour/Getty Gilbert Gottfried

Gilbert Gottfried has died. He was 67 years old.

The actor and comedian's family announced the sad news on his official Twitter account Tuesday, alongside a photo of Gottfried.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children."

"Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor. Love, the Gottfried family," they added.

Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz tells PEOPLE in an official statement, "Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12, 2022, from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II."

Known for his work in comedy films and as Iago in Disney's 1992 classic Aladdin, Gottfried was instantly recognizable for his over-the-top, exaggerated voice.

Gilbert Gottfried

Brad Barket/Getty

Among the tributes pouring in to the comedic legend was one from former costar Jason Alexander.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily," Alexander tweeted Tuesday. "What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me."

"My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried," he added.

Gilbert is survived by his wife Dara, 14-year-old daughter Lily, 12-year-old son Max, sister Karen and nephew Graham.