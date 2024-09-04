NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 06: Belal Muhammad (left) embraces Gilbert Burns of Brazil (right) after their welterweight bout at UFC 288 at Prudential Center on May 06, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Muhammad won by decision. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

[autotag]Gilbert Burns[/autotag] is rooting for UFC welterweight champion [autotag]Belal Muhammad[/autotag].

Burns (22-7 MMA, 15-7 UFC) will look to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes on Sean Brady (16-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) in Saturday's UFC Fight Night 242 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (ESPN+).

Burns' two losses came to Muhammad at UFC 288 followed by a come-from-behind knockout loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299. As he plots a final title run, he hopes Muhammad is still the champion when he gets there – even if he fights Kill Cliff FC teammate Shavkat Rakhmonov in his first title defense.

"I want Belal to stay champion when I fight for the title, you know. That's my goal and then get the rematch for the title," Burns told MMA Junkie. "That would be great, so I'm Team Belal Muhammad. I want this guy to keep winning and then whenever I'm there, that's the guy that I'm facing."

Burns praised Muhammad for his willingness to be active and take on the rightful next contender.

"I like that Belal is being a good champion," Burns said. "He said he wants to face the No. 1 contender guys before thinking on moving up or fighting another champion. I like that. That was my go-to.

"Go over there, beat the No. 1 fighters, keep beating these guys and especially he needs to make that fan base. He needs to make the fans excited. He's doing a great job right now the way he talks, and I think he's going to be a great champion."

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Gilbert Burns is 'Team Belal Muhammad,' hopes he remains UFC champion