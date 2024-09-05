Gilbert Burns explains new mentality ahead of UFC Fight Night 242: 'A win or loss doesn't change who I am'

.

LAS VEGAS – The pressure is off. [autotag]Gilbert Burns[/autotag] is taking a carefree approach to a pivotal point in his professional MMA career.

Burns (22-7 MMA, 15-7 UFC), a former UFC title challenger and long-time welterweight contender, returns this Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 242. He takes on Sean Brady. This is the first time in his 12-year professional MMA career that "Durinho" enters a fight after two consecutive losses – potentially fighting for his status as a title contender.

Yet, despite the importance of the moment, Burns is not stressing over the result against Brady (16-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC).

"The mindset that I'm getting right now is like my debut," Burns told reporters at Wednesday's UFC Fight Night 242 media day. "Back in my debut, I didn't care, I just want to go there, not overthinking. There's always pressure, but I'm trying to let that aside and kind of like my debut. I'm going to go in there and show everyone how good I am.

"I'm going to go in there and beat this guy on Saturday night. I'm not bringing that, 'I have to win.' No, like my debut, I want to show them how good I am and that's kind of the mindset."

Burns, now 37, has basically seen it all in MMA. He's mentally prepared himself to almost react the same to a win or a loss on Saturday. He wants to get his hand raised, but he's not worried about losing.

"I'm always positive and I'm happy," Burns said. "If I fight good, and I win the fight I celebrate Saturday night. For sure, I get the family to get some nice food with the team, but then Sunday is another day. We keep going that victory carries for maybe like four days or the next event, so I kind of get to celebrate not as crazy when I win, but I don't go too crazy on myself if I lose. ... A win or loss doesn't change who I am. For sure, I want to win, but it's not like, 'Oh my God, I lost. Everything is done now.' It's not like that."

