Gilbarco Veeder-Root Launches New Premium Features for the Encore® 700 S Fuel Dispenser

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Encore 700 S

Encore 700 S with 15.6" Touchscreen

Encore 700 S NF6

Encore 700 S NF6

Greensboro, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) company, announced today the release of two new premium features for the Encore 700S Series: 6-Grade Select option and the 15.6” touchscreen. These features are designed to provide convenience store operators with enhanced flexibility and an improved customer experience.

As the alternative fuels market grows towards biofuels and other blended fuel types, adding a 6th-Grade Select empowers retailers to leverage those trends by enhancing their own blending strategies. The 6-Grade Select allows retailers to blend any two of four inlets, with up to four hoses and six fuel grades at the same fueling position – allowing the most fuel flexibility possible. Examples of how retailers may implement this feature include blending ethanol fuels with gasoline for FlexFuel grades or offering additional variety such as ethanol-free fuel along with diesel and traditional grades.

The other new feature—a 15.6” touchscreen—provides a next generation user interface, while maintaining the familiar Encore experience that most fuel consumers know and regularly use. The touchscreen interface eliminates the need for softkeys, creating a modern feel that younger consumers expect. With 33% more screen space, retailers have more freedom to create impactful branding, engaging marketing messages, and promotional offers.

"We are proud to offer our customers these popular new features on the Encore 700 S,” said Dan Riccio, Product Marketing Manager, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “With these simple and straight forward upgrades, retailers can surprise their customers with something new, while giving them the same, familiar process that makes drivers feel at home on the forecourt.”

Both premium upgrade options will be available to order October 7th. For more information about these or any other Gilbarco products, stop by our booth at the 2022 NACS Show (#6423) or visit gilbarco.com.

Story continues

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems.

Attachments

CONTACT: Dan Riccio Gilbarco Veeder-Root dan.riccio@gilbarco.com



