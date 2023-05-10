Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Most readers would already be aware that Gilat Satellite Networks' (NASDAQ:GILT) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past week. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Gilat Satellite Networks' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gilat Satellite Networks is:

0.9% = US$2.2m ÷ US$250m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.01 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Gilat Satellite Networks' Earnings Growth And 0.9% ROE

As you can see, Gilat Satellite Networks' ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 10%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 13% seen by Gilat Satellite Networks over the last five years is not surprising. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

However, when we compared Gilat Satellite Networks' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 33% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Gilat Satellite Networks fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Gilat Satellite Networks Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While the company did payout a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This implies that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Gilat Satellite Networks' performance. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Gilat Satellite Networks and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

