Gil Efrati Named CEO of SpoiledChild

Fresh from becoming a public company, Oddity is getting more corporate with its appointments, tapping its first SpoiledChild chief executive officer.

Gil Efrati, previously the chief marketing officer of mattress company Resident, will step into the role, reporting to Oddity CEO Oran Holtzman, the company revealed Wednesday. Prior to Resident, Efrati spent seven years at Google, leading a variety of e-commerce-focused growth teams.

In his new role, Efrati will build upon the brand’s growth and expand further into the wellness category.

“SpoiledChild is a once-in-a-decade brand with strong unit economics and an extremely talented and results-driven team,” Efrati said. “I plan on supporting the team to help drive the brand to new peaks, on our way to be the largest wellness brand in the world.”

After launching with 17 refillable stock keeping units across hair care and skin care, priced from $45 to $95, it has since added ingestibles, including E27 Extra Strength Liquid Collagen and L30 Biotin & Multi-vitamin Hair Gummies.

That strategy has so far proved successful. According to the company, Spoiled Child, which only launched in February last year, generated $25.9 million of net revenues during 2022, scaling faster than sister brand Il Makiage.

Of the new appointment, Holtzman said: “I’ve known Gil personally for many years. He’s one of the strongest and most knowledgeable talents that I know in the online arena. His growth mindset and deep e-commerce expertise and experience will allow us to accelerate the brand’s growth and build the future of wellness with SpoiledChild’s powerful momentum.”

Oddity went public on July 19. Shares in the company, which is trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker “ODD,” closed up 35 percent, or $12.53, to $47.54, valuing the company at about $2.7 billion.

