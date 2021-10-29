Gigi and Zayn split: a timeline of the couple’s rocky relationship

After six years, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly over… again. But this time the couple’s alleged separation seems to be for more difficult reasons.

In the past few days, reports have emerged that former One Direction star “struck” Yolanda Hadid, Gigi’s mother. Some reports have suggested Hadid, 57, was even considering lodging a police complaint about the alleged assault. Malik, 28, has strongly denied the claims and asked for privacy so the family can “heal these family issues in private.”

Here, we take a look at the relationship timeline of the on-and-off couple, who share one-year-old daughter Khai, as they face potentially their biggest crisis yet.

A new celebrity mega couple?

Cast your mind back to late 2015. The showbiz world is alight with rumours that Hadid, now 26, and Malik, are enjoying a budding romance. On paper, they seem an unlikely pairing. She is one of the hottest models in the world and the eldest daughter of former star of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Yolanda, and property developer Mohamed Hadid, 72. Her younger sister Bella, now 24, and brother Anwar, now 22, are also both models. Malik, meanwhile, is the British “bad boy of pop” who broke thousands of hearts when he stepped away from X Factor-generated boy band One Direction months earlier. Both have famous exes - including pop star Joe Jonas and Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards.

The couple are spotted attending an American Music Awards afterparty around November 2015 and Malik adds fuel to the fire by posting a black-and-white loved-up picture of the pair to Instagram in December.

PILLOWTALK and Vogue

At the end of January, Hadid starred in the music video for Malik’s hit PILLOWTALK. Months later, they shoot their first magazine cover together – in Naples for Vogue. Then there was their famous Met Gala appearance, where they wore futuristic outfits for the theme of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

All over?

In March 2018, Malik and Hadid shocked fans by announcing they had broken up in candid social media posts.

Malik wrote: “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend. She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ"

While Hadid wrote: “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be. xG"

But just months later, Malik suggests the couple are “still in touch” with GQ. And while rumours Hadid is dating TV personality Tyler Cameron emerge in late 2019, many insiders suggest it is far from over for the couple.

Hey Valentine!

In January 2020, Hadid and Malik are spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City. They confirmed the relationship was back on track on Valentine’s day. "HEY VALENTINE," Hadid wrote in a post on her second Instagram account, Gi’sposables. "Z on the farm â™¡ Dec 2019,” she wrote under the picture.

Baby daughter

In April 2020, the couple confirmed Hadid was pregnant with her first child. Once again, rumours she was expecting had been circling for some time.

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Hadid tells US TV host Jimmy Fallon some weeks later.

Their baby girl, Khai, was born in September, with the couple marking their arrival with an Instagram picture of the little girl’s tiny hand clutching her father’s finger.

Hadid opens up about her birth and 14-hour labour with Vogue. She confirms Malik, her mother and sister, plus a local midwife and her assistant were present at the birth, which took place at her family home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Khai turns one

In July of this year, Hadid gave fans a rare insight into her family dynamics - suggesting Malik and her mother got on well.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “At first he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?’ But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind. When he’s in the middle of a family thing and everyone’s like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?’ he’s charming. He’s usually on my mom’s side, so he’s smart in that sense."

In September 2021, the couple throw Khai a lavish first birthday.

Reports of Malik “striking” Hadid’s mother

US showbiz website TMZ first reports Hadid has accused the singer of an alleged assault.

But Malik told the outlet: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

In a separate post on social media, 28-year-old Malik referenced the allegations and asked for privacy. He said: “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Seemingly confirming the couple had split, Malik said he wants to “co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves” going forward. Adding: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

In a statement to E! News, Gigi’s representative said: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

