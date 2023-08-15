Gigi Hadid's latest off-duty look is the epitome of 'quiet luxury'

Gotham - Getty Images

Gigi Hadid was all about timeless staples while out in New York City last week.

The supermodel was spotted walking around NoHo on Friday in a classic black-and-white ensemble. It consisted of an oversized crisp white dress shirt, which she left partly unbuttoned and rolled at the sleeves, and black cashmere trousers from her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.

For shoes, Hadid opted for black ballerina flats with little bows in the front, a micro bag in pastel yellow, dark-tinted rectangle sunglasses with silver frames, and layers of chunky gold jewellery, including various chain necklaces and hoop earrings. On one ear, she wore a gold hoop embellished with a tiny white feather.

Hadid’s glam for the solo outing was just as sophisticated and simple as her look: rosy blush, a red lip, and a slicked-back ballerina bun.

Gotham - Getty Images

Gotham - Getty Images

The mum-of-one is often seen modelling her own knitwear designs while out and about, styling up sweaters with suits and layering her favourite cozy basics.

Upon the debut of Guest in Residence’s pop-up last year, Hadid spoke to Bazaar.com about her approach to dressing. “My goal in life is to look as chic or put together as possible while always being comfortable,” she said. “I very rarely, even on red carpets, will wear things that I feel uncomfortable in throughout the event because I just feel like I can’t be myself as much when I’m thinking about what I’m wearing in that way.”

