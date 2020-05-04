Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Wear Matching Diamond Evil Eye Bracelets After Confirming Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are getting flooded with well wishes after confirming the news that they are expecting a baby.

Shortly after learning of the pregnancy, jeweler George Khalife sent both Hadid, 25, and Malik, 27, matching 14 karat gold and diamond bracelets featuring an evil eye. Once the couple received the thoughtful gift, they snapped a photo of each of their wrists as they wore bracelet, which Khalife shared on his Instagram as first spotted by Page Six.

"Good vibes only for this beautiful couple!! 🧿 @gigihadid @zayn congrats 🥂#georgethejeweler #gigihadid #zayn #jewelry #bracelets #diamonds," Khalife captioned the Instagram photo.

The jeweler tells PEOPLE that he "got so excited" when he heard the news" and "immediately thought to send them evil eyes." Khalife continued, "We’re all of Middle Eastern decent and in our culture, evil eyes ward off jealously and negativity."

George Khalife

Khalife currently has the exact same bracelet that he gifted to Hadid and Malik available for purchase on his website for $233.74.

During last week's episode of an at-home edition of The Tonight Show, Hadid confirmed her pregnancy to host Jimmy Fallon, telling him, "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

She also reflected on her current situation as she continues to practice social distancing from home and said her pregnancy is a "nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and to really experience it day by day."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Hadid also opened up about her first pregnancy craving, explaining to Fallon that she has been eating everything bagels with cream cheese so much lately that her family ordered her a birthday cake shaped like the food for her recent 25th birthday.

"In the morning, my family brought out an everything bagel cake, which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels. I eat an everything bagel a day, so I was so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel," she said.

The model's mother, Yolanda Hadid, previously spoke about the pregnancy. Last Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, told Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard, "Of course we are so excited."

"I'm excited to become a Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in," she added. "We feel very blessed."