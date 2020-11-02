Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Have Shared Their First Photo Together With Their Baby Girl

From ELLE

New parents Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are taking steps to ensure their daughter's 'firsts' are documented and celebrated, including Halloween of course.

The couple marked October 31 by sharing their first photo together with their baby girl, whose name has not been revealed publicly.

After presenting her 2020 Halloween costume on Instagram - Samus Aran from the Nintendo Metroid games - in a montage of photos, keen gamer Hadid then shared a photo of herself, with partner Malik - who opted for a Slytherin Hogwarts uniform for the night - who was also holding their child.





The former One Direction singer cradled his daughter while smiling at her, while Hadid put her arm around her boyfriend.

View photos Photo credit: Gigi Hadid - Instagram More

Not missing out on the fun, the newborn, who arrived in September, was also in dress up wearing a green wooly hat and babygrow to be the Incredible Hulk - as was confirmed by the emoji Hadid used to carefully obscure her daughter's face from the photo.

'My first Halloween,' an emoji sticker on the photo read.

Last week, Hadid shared her first selfie since welcoming her daughter to confirm that she had voted early in the US election, with her daughter by her side.

'I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me,' Hadid explained. 'For an America I want her to see; but not just for us - for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic and for a leader that is compassionate.'

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine today! SUBSCRIBE HERE





You Might Also Like