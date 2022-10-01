Gigi Hadid Wore a Barely-Buttoned Cardigan with Nothing Underneath

Alicia Brunker
·1 min read

It&#39;s officially sexy cardi season again.

<p>Getty</p>

Getty

With a fall chill finally in the air, it's time to pull out the sexy cardigan — which should not be confused with your grandma's oversized, buttoned-up-to-there sweater. 

One person who apparently got the memo was Gigi Hadid, who put on a barely-there knit with nothing underneath while strolling through the streets of Paris on Friday. 

The supermodel's off-duty look consisted of baggy distressed jeans, beige mules by UGG, and the pièce de résistance: a tiny gray cardigan worn without a top. Only one button was fastened in the middle, highlighting her toned midriff and subtle cleavage. She accessorized her outfit with a thick gold chainlink necklace, a camel-colored clutch, and round aviator sunglasses. Gigi kept her glam to an absolute minimum, and pulled her platinum blonde tresses back into a messy top-knot with two sections of hair framing her face.

:

This month, Hadid also lent her cool-girl touch to another stuffy wardrobe staple: the button-up. While running in between shows during New York Fashion Week, Gigi paired low-rise cargo pants with a black leather trench coat from Zadig & Voltaire, and underneath, a chambray dress shirt with the bottom row of buttons intentionally left undone. Chunky black Gucci loafers, a buttery leather top-handle bag, and tiny sunglasses rounded out her fall look.

Latest Stories

  • The Best Room At: ... Rome Cavalieri

    Inside the lush hideaway atop Rome's Monte Mario.

  • Yolanda Hadid criticised for appearing to mock concern over Gigi’s diet

    Yolanda has been accused of perpetuating toxic diet culture, including towards her daughters Bella and Gigi

  • This 'lightweight' open front cardigan is 'so soft' — and it's 40% off at Nordstrom

    Shoppers say this cardigan is the "perfect throw-on sweater."

  • Are Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah actually dating, as pictures emerge of them kissing?

    Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are reportedly dating after pictures emerged of them kissing and hugging after having dinner in New York City.

  • Is Multiple Sclerosis an Autoimmune Disease? We Asked the Experts

    Doctors debate whether MS is an autoimmune disorder, arguing that it could possibly be a neurodegenerative disorder instead. Scientists have also made headway into several cause-related theories.

  • Cher Makes Second Surprise Appearance at Paris Fashion Week After Closing Out Balmain Show

    The 76-year-old singer sported a rock-and-roll-inspired look topped off with leather fingerless gloves

  • Iran's Gen Z is fed up. The protests aren't just about hijab, they're about regime change.

    Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of Iran's morality police has inspired Gen Z protesters, who are bolder and angrier than their predecessors.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.