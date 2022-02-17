Gigi Hadid Wore a $1,290 Version of the Practical Bag You Probably Bring to the Supermarket

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Michael Kohrs' latest Fall/Winter 2022 show at New York Fashion Week was all about glamour. Blake Lively sat front row in a blue sequin Michael Kors set with Christian Louboutin heels, across from Brooke Shields in a classic black Kohrs suit. Gigi and Bella Hadid walked down the runway in black sequin cut-out gowns, and Emily Ratajkowski strutted ahead of them in a matching leopard print skirt set with a huge belt cinched at the waist. And while every piece in the collection felt very much like what you'd want to wear for a night out in New York, the off-duty model looks spotted after the show were exactly what you'd wear the morning after.

It's no secret that some of the best fashion week looks are spotted on models post-runway as they make their way out of the backstage area. Gigi Hadid is the perfect example: She left the Kohrs show in a Nili Lotan shearling vest, white jeans, brown Dr. Martens 1460 boots, and most notably, a $1,290 The Row N/S Park leather tote. Big bags were already having a huge resurgence in 2022, and they were also seen in the Kors show.

Hadid's The Row tote, though, made us do a double take because it's essentially an elevated, expensive take on the type of totes people wear while running around NYC. It's a subway and farmer's market staple, and now it's a trend, too — and a practical one at that.

Tote bags are beloved because you can just throw everything you need inside before tossing them over your shoulder. Hadid made a case for investing in a durable leather version that you won't need to worry about ruining after the first couple of grocery runs.

Her exact one by The Row will cost you $1,290. Labels like Chloe, Balenciaga, and Acne Studios all have elevated versions at a similar price point, but Madewell, Ganni, and Street Level also have some great options for as little as $54. And while you may not need one to wear after walking a fashion show anytime soon, a leather tote will absolutely elevate your typical supermarket 'fit to an off-duty model look.

Get the Look:

