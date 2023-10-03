Gigi Hadid walks the Chanel runway in head-to-toe sparkles and *very* unexpected footwear

Paris Fashion Week, and in turn, Fashion Month comes to a close today. And after the fashion world has spent the past few weeks either physically or virtually travelling to New York, London, Milan and the French capital, it's safe to say everyone is exhausted.

But rather than slowly winding down, some would argue the best has been saved til last with Chanel showing its spring/summer 2024 collection earlier this morning. With the likes of Penelope Cruz, Emilia Clarke and Blackpink's Jennie all in attendance – plus a Daisy Jones & the Six reunion from Riley Keough and Camila Morrone – it's safe to say it was a star-studded event. Not that we expected anything less.

And that's without looking at the catwalk where Gigi Hadid walked the runway in a black sparkly jacket and trousers co-ord paired with a *very* unexpected footwear choice... flip flops.

Getty Images

While Gigi's 'fit is classic Chanel (read: chic, timeless, and possessing feminine details from the structured shoulders to the bejewelled buttons), we couldn't help but raise an eyebrow at the simple black flip flops she wore on her feet. And she wasn't alone, other models could be seen sporting the laid-back sandals as they sashayed down the runway.

It's not just us who's confused. Instagram account @stylenotcom even dedicated an entire post to the sighting.

For those unfamiliar, Style Not Com is dedicated to obsessive fashion coverage founded by Beka Gvishiani, a 31-year-old who lives in Tbilisi, Georgia. Having worked in fashion for yearsss, he was previously featured on the Forbes “30 Under 30” list in his country.

In the same vein as popular Instagram accounts Diet Prada or Love of Huns, Style Not Com formats its text-based posts all the same and combines breaking news with fashion history and humorous commentary. With 274K followers including Marc Jacobs, the fact a dedicated grid post was created supports our own reaction to Gigi's footwear.

Story continues

Flip flops at Chanel, Miranda Priestly would agree that really *is* groundbreaking.

Follow Alexandria on Instagram.





You Might Also Like