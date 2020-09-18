Gigi Hadid’s Throwback Pregnancy Pics Spark Theories She Already Had Her Baby

ANGELA WEISS, Getty Images

Rumor has it...Gigi Hadid has given birth to her first child with Zayn Malik. Fans are speculating that baby Hadid-Malik has arrived based on several social media posts from family members, including Hadid herself. Though neither Hadid nor Malik have confirmed the arrival of their child, there is some compelling evidence.

Let us first enter into evidence sister Bella Hadid's September 15th Instagram post. Bella uploaded a 'gram of herself and her pregnant sister with the caption, "June 11, 2020...two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn." She added, "I love you both so freaking much—can’tstopcrying."

Then, Gigi herself posted to Instagram yesterday, September 17th, nothing that the pictures were throwbacks from earlier in the summer, it seems.

It's a series of photos "from about 27 wks," she wrote in the caption, adding, "time flew" with a pouty emoji and a blue heart.

Not to get too detective, here, but that blue heart? Could it mean a boy?

Finally, we have Gigi's father, Mohammad Hadid, posting a poem he wrote called "Little Grandchild" to his Instagram account. It has since been deleted, but several fans grabbed the image before it disappeared.

"Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be," Mohammad wrote. "I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear."

Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid posted this on Instagram 🥺♥️ sweetest letter ever. I'm not crying you are 😭 pic.twitter.com/A2UnA061jS — Rabbit ➐ (@OMGItsRabbit) September 16, 2020

However, Bella responded to a fan's question in her own Instagram post from September 17th that asked, "is the baby here??" "No she's not," Hadid responded in the comments, implying that Gigi is having a girl.

Well, you know what this means. With so much confusion and speculation, the only thing we can do now is to sit back and wait for confirmation from Gigi and/or Zayn Malik.