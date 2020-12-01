Gigi Hadid shares previously unseen pregnancy pictures on Instagram

Gigi Hadid gave birth to her first child in September (AFP via Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid has shared a host of new snaps of her pregnancy on Instagram, months after she gave birth to her daughter.

One of the pictures shows the supermodel back in August, while eight months pregnant, with partner Zayn Malik, who is hugging her baby bump.

In the rare pic of the couple, dad-to-be Malik is gazing into Hadid’s eyes and resting his chin on her stomach.

"August, waiting for our girl," wrote Hadid on the post. This private picture is an opportunity for fans to see the build-up to the birth.

The superstar couple saw the arrival of their daughter in September, but the pair have not yet announced her name.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” posted Hadid for fans, after the delivery. “To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Last week, the model also shared an image of her carrying her daughter in a leopard-print papoose, while in a park. “A whole new kind of busy & tired,” she wrote of parenthood. The model is getting in the Christmas spirit early for her daughter, “she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early,” continues the post.

Hadid also recently prepared a feast for Thanksgiving with her mother Yolanda and sister Bella in Pennsylvania, at the family’s farmhouse. Yolanda is over the moon to be a grandmother.

"My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl, she is an angel sent to us from above,” she wrote on a post with her granddaughter.

