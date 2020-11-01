Gigi Hadid shares photo of one-month-old daughter during Halloween celebrations

From Harper's BAZAAR

Gigi Hadid shared a small glimpse of her and Zayn Malik's baby daughter as the family celebrated Halloween together.



Taking to her Instagram Stories, the new mother can be seen smiling proudly at her newborn child as Malik cradles the one-month-old who is adorably dressed as The Incredible Hulk.

The couple chose to protect the family's privacy by hiding their baby's face behind a GIF of the green superhero and playfully added a sticker of the Hulk's clenched fist to mask her hand.





View photos Photo credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram More

Hadid took inspiration from the video game Valorant for her Halloween costume, donning a skin-tight blue outfit and tying her hair back into a sleek ponytail. Malik, meanwhile, opted to dress as a Harry Potter character from the House Of Slytherin complete with a white shirt and green tie.

Although both Hadid and Malik shared images of their daughter when she was born, this is the first family photo to be posted on social media. The new parents are yet to publicly reveal their child's name.

Announcing her daughter's birth in September, the model wrote: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

You Might Also Like